Health care facility in Elk Point, SD undergoing renovations

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) - A local healthcare facility is undergoing a major make-over.

Horizon Health Care’s Elk Point Community Health Center in Elk Point, South Dakota, is under the first phase of renovations.

Staff says the changes will help improve the patient experience.

They say because the health center is staying open, renovations will be completed in three phases. Phase two will begin in about six weeks.

Chief Financial Officer Wade Erickson says the updates are a huge plus for the Elk Point community.

"It is very important that you have your healthcare in your community, close to home where you can access these services," said Wade Erickson, Chief Financial Officer.

Five additional exam rooms and a new nurse’s station will be added to the health center. The reception area, exam room, and existing offices also will be remodeled.

The goal is to complete the project by early Fall.