Noem issues order to direct lawsuit against recreational pot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has issued an executive order to officially direct a lawsuit challenging a voter-approved constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana. The order is an effort to ensure that Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller has legal standing to sue to overturn the constitutional amendment because he was acting on behalf of the Republican governor. Lawyers defending the constitutional amendment had argued that Miller did not have legal standing to sue and asked a South Dakota judge to dismiss the case. South Dakota in November passed a constitutional amendment to legalize recreation pot.