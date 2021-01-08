Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert files to run for third term

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Republican mayor of Nebraska’s largest city has filed to run for a third term. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert filed paperwork Thursday to run for re-election this year. Stothert said Thursday in a news conference announcing her re-election bid that she wants to build on what she said was the growth Omaha has seen during her tenure as mayor. Stothert says she also wants to strengthening public safety, expanding job opportunities and carefully managing the city’s budget. Stothert’s announcement came two days after Democrat and commercial property realtor R.J. Neary also filed.