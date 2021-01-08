Onawa nursing home remembers lives lost during 2020

ONAWA, IA (KTIV) -- The United States has recorded more than 350,000 deaths related to COVID-19, and some of those lives lost are from Onawa, Iowa.

Elmwood Care Centre and Premier Estates of Elmwood in Onawa held a candlelight vigil on Friday night for 10 residents who lost their lives in 2020, and their families.

Chairs represented each resident, and there was prayer and a moment of silence.

Silent Night was sung as the families lit lanterns to float off into the night.

Administrator Gidget Wingad said the families needed this moment.

“It's affected our entire community and our own nursing home, and being able to come together with friends and family members has been a huge part of us offering support to each other in this process," said Wingad.

Wingad said her staff has gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

“So many staff have worked so hard to be compliant with all the regulations and everything we can do to prevent the spread of COVID, and to still know we need to reach out and offer love and support to our family members who haven’t been able to be present," said Wingad.

Wingad said residents got their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine this week and she is excited for the second round to help her residents.