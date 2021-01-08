Police officer dies due to injuries sustained at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (NBC News) - A police officer died Thursday night, following Wednesday's violent clash at the U.S. Capitol.

Capitol Police say officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured "while physically engaging with protesters" during the Wednesday riot. He later collapsed at his division office and was taken to a local hospital

Sicknick died from his injuries around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He joined the Capitol Police in July of 2008. He is the fifth person to die in the melee.

Capitol Police say there will be an investigation into Sicknick's death.

After what happened at the Capitol, President Donald Trump promised an "orderly transition" on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is to be inaugurated.