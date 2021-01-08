Police say 1 killed, others injured in Papillion crash

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Police say one man has died and two other men were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in Papillion. Omaha television station KETV reports that the crash happened Thursday afternoon on Nebraska Highway 50. Investigators say a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line and hit two southbound cars. Police say the truck landed on top of one of the cars, killing the car’s driver identified as 63-year-old Bruce Hawkins, of Weeping Water. Police say the 57-year-old driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries, while the driver of the third car — a 32-year-old man from Carter Lake, Iowa — was flown to another Omaha hospital in critical condition.