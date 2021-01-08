Pot, virus and surplus mark South Dakota legislative session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Legislature will convene for its 96th session in Pierre, where lawmakers will settle a state budget flush with one-time money from federal coronavirus funds. They will also figure out what to make of voter-initiated measures to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana. But the biggest challenge for lawmakers may be in carrying out their duties while trying to avoid virus infections. Chamber floors will feature plexiglass dividers. Mask-wearing rules and rapid testing for lawmakers with COVID-19 symptoms are in the works. But all 105 lawmakers are expected in the Capitol at some point.