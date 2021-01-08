See SportsFource basketball highlights and scores from Friday night
--GIRLS BASKETBAL
Santee 63 St. Edward 25 F
Alcester-Hudson 32 Menno 55 F
West Holt 31 Summerland 43 F
Boyer Valley 28 Exira-EHK 68 F
Homer 39 Archbishop Bergan 50 F
Denison-Schleswig 58 Creston 63 F
South O'Brien 41 Akron-Westfield 54 F
Wynot 47 Bloomfield 30 F
O'Neill 47 Boone Central/NG 23 F
Rock Valley 47 Central Lyon 48 F
Emmetsburg 46 East Sac County 25 F
O'Neill St. Mary's 34 Elgin/Pope John 49 F
West Sioux 43 Gehlen Catholic 24 F
H-M-S 35 Hinton 80 F
MVAOCOU 49 Kingsley-Pierson 73 F
OABCIG 45 Lawton-Bronson 35 F
S.C. West 52 Le Mars 66 F
Riverside 22 Logan-Magnolia 47 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 57 MMCRU 67 F
Sioux Center 34 MOC-FV 30 F
Plainview 56 Neligh-Oakdale 33 F
Omaha North 22 Norfolk 52 F
Battle Creek 27 Norfolk Catholic 42 F
Sheldon 55 Okoboji 43 F
Lutheran N'east 47 Osmond 31 F
N. Bend Central 42 Pender 49 F
Newell-Fonda 81 Pocahontas Area 50 F
Woodbury Central 41 Ponca 54 F
Creighton 47 Randolph 22 F
Boyden-Hull 32 Sibley-Ocheyedan 48 F
SL St. Mary's 67 So. Cent. Calhoun 55 F
Oakland-Craig 50 Stanton 28 F
Western Christian 72 Storm Lake 37 F
Unity Christian 62 Trinity Christian 29 F
Parkston 43 Vermillion 50 F
Wakefield 79 Walthill 35 F
Pierce 43 Wayne 30 F
Sioux Central 50 West Bend-Mallard 33 F
River Valley 20 West Monona 61 F
Ridge View Westwood PPD
--BOYS BASKETBAL
Alcester-Hudson 48 Menno 38 F
Woodbine 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 F
Homer 38 Archbishop Bergan 63 F
Santee 74 St. Edward 29 F
Denison-Schleswig 77 Creston 48 F
Boyer Valley 56 Exira-EHK 54 F
Beresford 59 Garretson 49 F
Alta-Aurelia 54 Southeast Valley 52 F
South O'Brien 50 Akron-Westfield 11 F
Rock Valley 54 Central Lyon 47 F
Emmetsburg 31 East Sac County 66 F
West Sioux 47 Gehlen Catholic 60 F
H-M-S 63 Hinton 55 F
MVAOCOU 40 Kingsley-Pierson 36 F
Winnebago 53 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 56 F
OABCIG 72 Lawton-Bronson 36 F
S.C. West 44 Le Mars 65 F
Riverside 77 Logan-Magnolia 76 F
Osmond 54 Lutheran N'east 49 F
Plainview 25 Neligh-Oakdale 49 F
Newell-Fonda 56 Pocahontas Area 53 F
Woodbury Central 59 Ponca 49 F
Creighton 43 Randolph 36 F
Boyden-Hull 82 Sibley-Ocheyedan 47 F
SL St. Mary's 26 So. Central Calhoun 63 F
Oakland-Craig 60 Stanton 33 F
Western Christian 71 Storm Lake 26 F
Unity Christian 59 Trinity Christian 33 F
Parkston 43 Vermillion 50 F
Wakefield 61 Walthill 72 F
Sioux Central 61 West Bend-Mallard 33 F
George-Little Rock 32 West Lyon 70 F
Ridge View Westwood PPD
West Pt-Beemer 49 Wisner-Pilger 36 F
SF Lincoln 45 Yankton 63 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Nebraska-Omaha 69 North Dakota St 71 F
Western Ill 77 South Dakota St 83 F
South Dakota 66 UMKC 64 F
Wayne State 88 Concordia-St Paul 76 F
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Drake 76 Evansville 43 F
Western Illinois 61 South Dakota State 71 F
South Dakota 92 UMKC 34 F
UNI 79 Valparaiso 71 F
Concordia-St Paul 96 Wayne State 60 F