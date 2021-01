SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- An investigation is underway into an overnight house fire in Sioux City.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the scene on Rebecca street at 11:52 p.m. Thursday night. When crews arrived, the porch of the home was engulfed in flames. Firefighters soon discovered the flames had spread up into the attic.

Officials don't believe the home was occupied. The cause remains under investigation.