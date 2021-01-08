Sioux City schools report 1 new COVID-19 case among staff, no cases reported among students

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report, and this week they're reporting only one new COVID-19 case in local schools.

According to the district, there were no reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school between Jan. 4 and Jan. 8. One case was reported among staff.

Contact tracing has been done for the latest case in conjunction with the Siouxland District Health Department.

During the week of Jan. 4, no classes were moved to emergency response virtual learning.

The district has begun reporting student and staff absences. The data below is of district-wide data detailing daily absences and the reason reported for the absence. Each day’s total does not indicate a new case.

This table shows data captured from the start of this week. The District returned from winter break in Hybrid Learning, which allows half of the students to attend on Monday and Thursday and the other half of students to attend on Tuesday and Friday. Therefore, the student data reported this week is combined on Monday and Tuesday to show a picture that reflects the full student body totals.