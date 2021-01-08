State lawmaker charged after entering Capitol with rioters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says it has charged a West Virginia state lawmaker with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters. Ken Kohl is a top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington. He announced the charge against Republican Del. Derrick Evans during a call Friday in which he presented dozens of new charges against members of a mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. Lawmakers from at least seven other states traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations that turned violent. But it’s unknown if any other elected official joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters that attacked the U.S. Capitol.