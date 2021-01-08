Traffic signal proposed for Sioux City intersection near Hobby Lobby and Target

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Monday during the Sioux City City Council meeting, the Sioux City Engineering Division will ask council members to adopt plans to construct a traffic signal at the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road.

That's the four-way intersection near Target and Hobby Lobby.

Proposed plans estimate the cost of the traffic signal to be slightly more than $227,000.

If the council adopts the plans, a public hearing will follow. The public hearing will be held on January 25th before the council meeting at City Hall. During the hearing, any interested citizens may attend, and file objections.