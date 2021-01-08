Trial for Sioux City man charged with attempted murder pushed back

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The trial of a Sioux City man charged with attempted murder is being pushed back to later this year.

According to court documents, in May of last year, 24-year-old Tracy Smith traveled to a home at the 500 block of Isabella Street where a disturbance began with a woman.

The woman's father followed Smith and his friends to their car when they left. The driver then stopped at 3rd and Mrytle Streets, when Smith shot at the father's vehicle, striking it at least three times.

Smith's jury trial - scheduled to have started this week - is now being delayed to May 25.

Court documents say the delay is due to new counsel for Smith, and due to COVID-19 restrictions on jury trials.