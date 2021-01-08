Twitter bans President Trump, citing risk of incitement

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Twitter says it is banning President Donald Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence."

The social media giant said Friday: "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them -- specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter -- we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

President Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social media platform for 12 hours earlier this week after violent protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer, due to the protest.

