Ukraine imposes virus lockdown that many say came too late

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has imposed a broad lockdown aimed at containing surging coronavirus infections, but some cities appeared to be largely ignoring the restrictions and critics said the move was worrisomely tardy. The government made plans for the lockdown in December, when 12,000-14,000 new infections were being recorded daily in the country of 42 million. But the measures imposed Friday, which include closing schools, entertainment venues, gyms and restaurant table service, weren’t implemented until after the holiday period; predominantly Orthodox Ukraine observed Christmas on Thursday.