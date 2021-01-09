3 killed by avalanche at Siberian ski resort

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say that at least three people have been killed by an avalanche at a ski resort in Siberia. The avalanche swept over several buildings at the Otdelnaya Mountain ski complex outside the Arctic city of Norilsk just before midnight. About 250 rescuers who combed the snow for hours recovered the bodies of a married couple and their 18-month-old son. The couple’s second child, a 14-year-old boy, was found alive and hospitalized with serious injuries. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into an alleged breach of safety rules at the mountain ski resort.