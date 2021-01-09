Alabama AG seeks review of GOP group involvement in rally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s attorney general is calling for an investigation into who may have authorized a branch of the Republican Attorneys General Association to promote the pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. that preceded a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is head of the RAGA Rule of Law Defense Fund. He says he was unaware of any decisions made by the fund to support the rally. The Republican Attorneys General Association issued a statement saying it was not involved in the planning, sponsoring, or the organization of Wednesday’s event.