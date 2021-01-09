Amazon to invest $2 billion in affordable housing in three US cities

(CNN) - Two billion dollars. That's how much Amazon says it's planning to invest in three US cities over the next five years.

The money will go toward affordable housing in Seattle, Nashville and Arlington, Virginia.

The company plans to have at least five thousand employees in each of those cities.

Amazon has been criticized in the past for gentrifying the areas where it has opened large operations and driving up the cost of housing.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder and CEO, says the money will also help local families achieve long-term stability in those communities.