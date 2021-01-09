Skip to Content

Five people treated after CO leak in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KTIV) - Five people were treated at area hospitals following a carbon monoxide leak in Wakefield, Nebraska Friday night.

Eleven others were treated at the scene of the bowling alley on Main Street in Wakefield.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night Wakefield Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the old bowling alley on Main Street for a suspected gas leak with people down.

Officials initially suspected a gas leak was the cause. Investigations at the scene determined that carbon monoxide was at fault.

There were no fatalities and all people affected have been treated and released.

