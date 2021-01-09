Fog continues into the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a quiet day with cloudy skies and a high near 30 degrees.

Tonight will keep the cloudier weather, with even a small chance of getting some flurries.

That will be the case for most of the western half of Siouxland into the night.

There will also be some areas experiencing some patchy fog. The low tonight will be near 20 degrees.

The patchy fog could continue into the morning hours on Sunday as well.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 30s. Patchy fog could return for Sunday night as well.

Monday starts to see some warmer weather and sunshine. Monday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will see the peak in temperature for the week, with a high in the upper 40s, but will less sunshine.

How much cooler will we get after that? Tune in to News 4 to find out.