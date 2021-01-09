Jan. 9: Iowa reports 1,659 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,659 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 293,452 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 295,111 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 255,102 have recovered, an increase of 1,614 since yesterday.

The state has reported three additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 4,127.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (255,102) and the number of deaths (4,127) from the total number of cases (295,111) shows there are currently 35,882 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 4,666 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,390,853 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has increased to 14.8%, which is up from 14.7% reported on Friday.

According to the health department's latest report, 549 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 579 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 110 are in the ICU with 47 on ventilators. State data shows 80% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 90 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,679 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 50 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,683. To date, 11,364 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported one additional virus-related death in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 173.

A total of 42 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 23 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 13 new cases were reported for a total of 3,841 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,376 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 27.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,618 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of nine since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,405 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 17.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 19 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,796. Of those cases, 1,584 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 21.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,432 cases on Friday, and that number rose to 3,443 by Saturday morning. Of those cases, 3,083 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 65.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 19 additional cases bringing its total to 4,462. Of those cases, 4,031 have recovered.

There has been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 48.