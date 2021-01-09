Jan. 9: South Dakota reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 321 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state's total to 102,901.

According to Saturday's report, 237 of the new cases are confirmed and 84 are probable.

State data shows 1,778 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 96,291. State health officials say there are 5,040 active cases in the state, a decrease of 201 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 14 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,570.

Currently, 234 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 247 reported on Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,871 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 19,585 Pfizer vaccines and 20,699 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had four new cases, bringing its total to 1,493. Of those cases, 1,442 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 342 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported five new cases, bringing its total to 1,678. State health officials say 1,592 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 12.

So far, Clay County has administered 634 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,030 to 7,052. Officials say 6,625 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 68.

The state health department says 4,840 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 10 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,698. So far, 1,545 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

So far, 192 vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported si new cases, bringing the total to 2,576. Officials say 2,401 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported one additional death connected to COVID-19. The county has had 27 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 1,196 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.