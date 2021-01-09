Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

5:04 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Fourche 48, Sturgis Brown 41

Edgemont 52, Sioux County, Neb. 20

Rapid City Central 66, Pierre 59

Rapid City Stevens 45, Aberdeen Central 42

Tea Area 62, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 52, Rapid City Stevens 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 54, Yankton 30

Faulkton 51, North Central Co-Op 35

James Valley Christian 51, Sully Buttes 47

Lennox 47, Chamberlain 33

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Watertown 38

St. Thomas More 70, Bridgewater-Emery 34

Sturgis Brown 43, Belle Fourche 41

Redfield Pheasant Classic=

Estelline/Hendricks 47, Colome 42

Northwestern 43, Stanley County 38

Platte-Geddes 64, Langford 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

