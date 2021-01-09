Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Fourche 48, Sturgis Brown 41
Edgemont 52, Sioux County, Neb. 20
Rapid City Central 66, Pierre 59
Rapid City Stevens 45, Aberdeen Central 42
Tea Area 62, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 52, Rapid City Stevens 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 54, Yankton 30
Faulkton 51, North Central Co-Op 35
James Valley Christian 51, Sully Buttes 47
Lennox 47, Chamberlain 33
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Watertown 38
St. Thomas More 70, Bridgewater-Emery 34
Sturgis Brown 43, Belle Fourche 41
Redfield Pheasant Classic=
Estelline/Hendricks 47, Colome 42
Northwestern 43, Stanley County 38
Platte-Geddes 64, Langford 34
