Saturday’s Scores

7:04 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, West Point-Beemer 45

Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 54, Omaha Roncalli 46

Conestoga 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Creek Valley 80, Minatare 43

Edgemont, S.D. 52, Sioux County 20

Elba 39, Red Cloud 37

Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 45

Freeman 50, Tri County 45

Grand Island Northwest 52, York 48

Hastings 42, Lexington 31

Heartland 53, Cross County 52

Homer 65, Omaha Nation 62

Kearney Catholic 69, North Platte 43

Lincoln Christian 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 40

Lincoln East 73, Fremont 42

Maxwell 56, Overton 39

McCool Junction 67, Friend 58

Minden 74, Valentine 32

Mullen 44, Louisville 27

Omaha Central 93, Omaha Bryan 46

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Bellevue East 38

Papillion-LaVista 73, Omaha Benson 43

Parkview Christian 77, Cornerstone Christian 44

Plattsmouth 77, Glenwood, Iowa 73

Shelby/Rising City 72, Meridian 21

Silver Lake 31, Heartland Lutheran 17

Spalding Academy 62, Santee 53

St. Paul 45, Aurora 43

Steve Vertin Classic=

Auburn 47, Savannah, Mo. 29

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Lutheran High Northeast 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 48, Pleasanton 46

Alma 52, Axtell 50

Anselmo-Merna 48, St. Mary’s 44

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Fort Calhoun 20

Aurora 41, St. Paul 39

Bishop Neumann 51, Columbus Scotus 43

Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Wayne 37

Broken Bow 50, Oakland-Craig 37

Centennial 50, Raymond Central 25

Centura 41, Gothenburg 32

Chadron 32, Mitchell 30

Chase County 62, Kimball 19

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Tekamah-Herman 29

Crete 43, Wahoo 32

Cross County 46, Heartland 22

Elkhorn South 64, Omaha South 21

Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 40

Elm Creek 65, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Freeman 45, Tri County 29

Fremont 77, Glenwood, Iowa 73

Gordon/Rushville 45, Bayard 36

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Tri County Northeast 27

Hershey 52, Bridgeport 50

Homer 66, Omaha Nation 23

Howells/Dodge 36, Plainview 28

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 59, Conestoga 54

Humphrey St. Francis 69, Burwell 25

Kenesaw 46, Harvard 25

Leyton 61, Hay Springs 44

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Douglas County West 32

Lincoln North Star 57, Gretna 44

Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln Northeast 25

Loomis 57, Arapahoe 53

Malcolm 33, North Central 32, OT

McCool Junction 57, Friend 24

Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 30

Minatare 59, Creek Valley 37

Minden 47, Valentine 39

Mullen 44, Louisville 27

North Platte 49, Kearney Catholic 46

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Cedar Bluffs 15

Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Burke 43

Papillion-LaVista 61, Omaha Benson 57

Parkview Christian 52, Cornerstone Christian 35

Sidney 67, McCook 36

South Loup 65, Bertrand 25

Southern 36, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Stanton 67, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 64

Thayer Central 30, Deshler 17

Twin River 72, Madison 38

Wauneta-Palisade 52, Southwest 48

West Point-Beemer 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 48

York 58, Grand Island Northwest 50

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Lutheran High Northeast 47, Wausa 39

Consolation=

Osmond 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbus vs. Lincoln High, ppd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Central, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

