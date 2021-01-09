Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, West Point-Beemer 45
Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 54, Omaha Roncalli 46
Conestoga 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Creek Valley 80, Minatare 43
Edgemont, S.D. 52, Sioux County 20
Elba 39, Red Cloud 37
Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 45
Freeman 50, Tri County 45
Grand Island Northwest 52, York 48
Hastings 42, Lexington 31
Heartland 53, Cross County 52
Homer 65, Omaha Nation 62
Kearney Catholic 69, North Platte 43
Lincoln Christian 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 40
Lincoln East 73, Fremont 42
Maxwell 56, Overton 39
McCool Junction 67, Friend 58
Minden 74, Valentine 32
Mullen 44, Louisville 27
Omaha Central 93, Omaha Bryan 46
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Bellevue East 38
Papillion-LaVista 73, Omaha Benson 43
Parkview Christian 77, Cornerstone Christian 44
Plattsmouth 77, Glenwood, Iowa 73
Shelby/Rising City 72, Meridian 21
Silver Lake 31, Heartland Lutheran 17
Spalding Academy 62, Santee 53
St. Paul 45, Aurora 43
Steve Vertin Classic=
Auburn 47, Savannah, Mo. 29
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Lutheran High Northeast 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 48, Pleasanton 46
Alma 52, Axtell 50
Anselmo-Merna 48, St. Mary’s 44
Ashland-Greenwood 56, Fort Calhoun 20
Aurora 41, St. Paul 39
Bishop Neumann 51, Columbus Scotus 43
Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Wayne 37
Broken Bow 50, Oakland-Craig 37
Centennial 50, Raymond Central 25
Centura 41, Gothenburg 32
Chadron 32, Mitchell 30
Chase County 62, Kimball 19
Clarkson/Leigh 59, Tekamah-Herman 29
Crete 43, Wahoo 32
Cross County 46, Heartland 22
Elkhorn South 64, Omaha South 21
Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 40
Elm Creek 65, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Freeman 45, Tri County 29
Fremont 77, Glenwood, Iowa 73
Gordon/Rushville 45, Bayard 36
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Tri County Northeast 27
Hershey 52, Bridgeport 50
Homer 66, Omaha Nation 23
Howells/Dodge 36, Plainview 28
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 59, Conestoga 54
Humphrey St. Francis 69, Burwell 25
Kenesaw 46, Harvard 25
Leyton 61, Hay Springs 44
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Douglas County West 32
Lincoln North Star 57, Gretna 44
Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln Northeast 25
Loomis 57, Arapahoe 53
Malcolm 33, North Central 32, OT
McCool Junction 57, Friend 24
Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 30
Minatare 59, Creek Valley 37
Minden 47, Valentine 39
Mullen 44, Louisville 27
North Platte 49, Kearney Catholic 46
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Cedar Bluffs 15
Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Burke 43
Papillion-LaVista 61, Omaha Benson 57
Parkview Christian 52, Cornerstone Christian 35
Sidney 67, McCook 36
South Loup 65, Bertrand 25
Southern 36, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Stanton 67, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 64
Thayer Central 30, Deshler 17
Twin River 72, Madison 38
Wauneta-Palisade 52, Southwest 48
West Point-Beemer 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 48
York 58, Grand Island Northwest 50
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Lutheran High Northeast 47, Wausa 39
Consolation=
Osmond 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbus vs. Lincoln High, ppd.
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Central, ccd.
