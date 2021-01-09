SD looks to extend streak vs Kansas City

South Dakota (5-6, 4-2) vs. Kansas City (5-7, 1-2)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota looks for its fifth straight conference win against Kansas City. South Dakota’s last Summit League loss came against the North Dakota State Bison 74-67 on Dec. 11, 2020. Kansas City lost 66-64 loss at home to South Dakota in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas City’s Brandon McKissic, Marvin Nesbitt Jr. and Zion Williams have combined to score 33 percent of all Roos points this season.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Coyotes have scored 77.8 points per game and allowed 67 points per game against Summit League opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 60 points scored and 76 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.SOLID STANLEY: Stanley Umude has connected on 36.8 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kansas City is 0-7 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 5-0 when it scores at least 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Coyotes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Roos. Kansas City has an assist on 29 of 72 field goals (40.3 percent) across its past three outings while South Dakota has assists on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City is ranked second among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 28.7 percent. The Roos have averaged 8.7 offensive boards per game.

