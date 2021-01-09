South Dakota reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 321 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota reported an additional 14 people have died from COVID-19 and another 321 people have been confirmed to have the virus. A total of 1,570 people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota since the pandemic began, and nearly 103,000 people have been infected. The state said Saturday that 234 people remained hospitalized. South Dakota ranks 34th in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University.