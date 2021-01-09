Virus collides with politics as German election year starts

BERLIN (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is colliding with politics as Germany embarks on its vaccination drive and one of the most unpredictable election years in the country’s post-World War II history. After months of relatively harmonious pandemic management, fingers are being pointed as the center-left junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government takes aim at what it says has been a chaotic start to vaccinating the population. The discord is likely a sign of the times to come as Merkel prepares to step down and possible successors jockey ahead of Germany’s federal election in September. Merkel has led Germany since 2005, and the country’s voters will help set the tone for Europe with their choices.