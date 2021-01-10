Jackson-Davis, IU beat back Husker rally for 84-76 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rob Phinisee scored 18 points and Aljami Durham scored 17 and Indiana beat Nebraska 84-76. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of his 15 points from the foul line and grabbed 11 rebounds and Race Thompson scored 11 for Indiana which now has won three of its last four games. Jackson-Davis’ jump shot with 3:52 to go broke a 71-all tie after the lead went back-and-forth, and Indiana led the remainder. Teddy Allen scored 21 points for Nebraska, Lat Mayen scored 15 and Dalano Banton, Trey McGowens and Derrick Walker 10.