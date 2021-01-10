Jan. 10: Iowa reports 1,330 new COVID-19 cases, slight decrease in positivity rate

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,330 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 295,111 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 296,441 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 255,595 have recovered, an increase of 493 since yesterday.

The state has reported 11 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 4,138.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (255,595) and the number of deaths (4,138) from the total number of cases (296,441) shows there are currently 36,708 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 3,946 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,394,799 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has slightly decreased to 14.7%, which is down from 14.8% reported on Saturday.

According to the health department's latest report, 541 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 549 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 105 are in the ICU with 41 on ventilators. State data shows 79% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 90 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,680 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 47 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,730. To date, 11,385 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported no additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 173.

A total of 46 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 22 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, eight new cases were reported for a total of 3,849 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,380 have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its total to 28.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,619 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of one since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,412 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 17.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 12 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,808. Of those cases, 1,589 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 21.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,443 cases on Saturday, and that number rose to 3,453 by Sunday morning. Of those cases, 3,083 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 65.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported nine additional cases bringing its total to 4,471. Of those cases, 4,040 have recovered.

There has been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 48.