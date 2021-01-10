Jan. 10: Nebraska reports 406 new cases, 23 additional deaths

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 406 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 176,026.

Twenty-three additional deaths were recorded on Sunday, pushing Nebraska's death toll to 1,760.

Sunday, recoveries rose by 981 cases. The total is now 121,710.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 475 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, up from 471 Saturday. A total of 5,460 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 870,901 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 694,441 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Friday, pushing the county's total to 744. Of those cases, 635 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard shows there have been 10 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Friday, pushing the county total to 3,665.

The county reported two new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 67.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County, leaving the county total at 555. Of those cases, 466 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been seven deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, with the county total at 956. Of those cases, 757 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, with the county total at 953. Of those cases, 862 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Friday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.