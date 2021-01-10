Jan. 10: South Dakota reports over 400 new cases, 15 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 417 more cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 103,318.

According to Sunday's report, 241 of the new cases are confirmed and 176 are probable.

State data shows 402 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 96,693. State health officials say there are 5,040 active cases in the state.

The state's health department has reported 15 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,585.

Currently, 237 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 234 reported on Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,904 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 22,477 Pfizer vaccines and 21,596 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had three new cases, bringing its total to 1,496. Of those cases, 1,444 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 398 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported three new cases, bringing its total to 1,681. State health officials say 1,597 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 12.

So far, Clay County has administered 678 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,052 to 7,078. Officials say 6,649 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 68.

The state health department says 5,511 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 23 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,721. So far, 1,554 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

So far, 202 vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 15 new cases, bringing the total to 2,591. Officials say 2,410 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported one additional death connected to COVID-19. The county has had 27 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 1,337 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.