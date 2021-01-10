Musketeers erupt for six goals in win over Fargo

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Musketeers) - The Sioux City Musketeers scored three goals in each of the final two periods on Sunday en-route to a 6-2 victory over Fargo.

The Force scored the only goal of the first period but the Musketeers struck three times in the second. Ben Steeves needed just three minutes to find the back of the net unassisted. The tie stood until the final minutes of the period when John Fusco converted on the power play. Six seconds later Bennett Schimek forced a turnover and slid the puck past the Fargo netminder. But the Force would get back within one before the period ended, scoring on the power play with four seconds left.

Fargo was awarded another power play 33 seconds into the third period but Brenden Olson scored short-handed to double the Musketeer lead. Two minutes later Shai Buium lit the lamp for the first time as a Musketeer and Chase Bradley scored on a breakaway midway through the period.

Nine different Musketeers recorded a point while goaltender Akira Schmid finished with 19 saves. Sioux City is now 7-8 and returns to action Thursday at Sioux Falls.