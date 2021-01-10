Nebraska women hold on to defeat No. 12 Michigan State 68-64

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kate Cain blocked a 3-point shot with five seconds remaining and Whitney Brown followed with the clinching free throw and Nebraska upset No. 23 Michigan State 68-64. The Spartans, who went cold in the fourth quarter, pulled within 67-64 on a putback by Kendall Bostic. A quick foul sent Bella Cravens to the line where she missed two free throws. Alyza Winston’s attempt to tie was blocked by Cain, allowing Nebraska to escape with a win after falling 64-62 at No. 15 Michigan on Thursday. Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points to lead the Cornhuskers. Nia Clouden led the Spartans, who dropped their second straight after falling to No. 12 Maryland 93-87, with 14.