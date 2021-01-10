Ricketts hints at ballot measure if push for lower property tax fails

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will push to reduce property taxes during this legislative session by limiting local government spending, and he warns the issue could go to voters if lawmakers don’t approve changes.

Ricketts says he’s hopeful lawmakers will take steps to slow local government spending, similar to a package he proposed last year that faced strong resistance from K-12 schools.

Lawmakers ultimately approved a tax credit for property owners to offset some of their local property taxes but scrapped provisions that would have restricted school spending.

Ricketts tells The Associated Press that if lawmakers don't act this year, voters might deal with it at the ballot box.