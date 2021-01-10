South Dakota confirms 15 new deaths due to the coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting 15 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last day, lifting the totals to 29 over the weekend, 97 in January and 1,585 since the start of the pandemic. Data complied Saturday by The COVID Tracking Project ranks the state fifth highest per capita in the country at 178 deaths per 100,000 people. State health officials listed 417 new cases in its new report, increasing the total number to 103,318. There were 62 children under 19 and 77 people in their 20s included in the new group of positive tests.