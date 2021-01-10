Sunshine to return with some warmer days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weekend has been filled with near average temperatures and plenty of clouds, but sunshine is about to make a return.

We spent Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky, with a high in the mid 30s.

Tonight the clouds stick around and some areas, mainly out in eastern Siouxland may see some of that patchy fog return.

The low tonight will be in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow begins our warm up and the end of the clouds dominating our skies.

We will start the morning with cloudy skies, but through the day the clouds decrease.

It won’t be a day full of sunshine, but more partly cloudy, meaning we still at least get to see the sun.

Temperatures also heading into the low 40s for our high. Tuesday will be partly cloudy again and the high will be in the mid 40s.

On Wednesday, the clouds come back, with only a few peeks of sunshine during the day, but highs move close to 50 degrees.

