US consulate a turning point for disputed Western Sahara

DAKHLA, Western Sahara (AP) — Plans by the United States to open a consulate in Western Sahara mark a turning point for the disputed and closely policed territory in North Africa. The U.S. move recognizes Morocco’s authority over the land in exchange for Morocco normalizing relations with Israel. Top American and Moroccan officials are in the region this weekend to lay the groundwork. The shift in U.S. foreign policy frustrates indigenous Sahrawis seeking Western Sahara’s independence. But others see the future U.S. consulate as a boost for trade and tourism in sun-kissed coastal cities like Dakhla, where the bustling fishing port is the lifeline of the local economy.