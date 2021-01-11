4 Russian soldiers die in road accident near Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say at least four Russian soldiers have died and about 20 others have been injured in a traffic accident near Moscow. The Defense Ministry said that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a convoy of military buses on a highway just northwest of the capital on Monday. Two of the victims were killed on the spot and two others died on their way to the hospital. Emergency officials said that about 20 injured servicemen were rushed to a hospital in Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow.