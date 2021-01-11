After frosty few days, Pence, Trump appear to reach détente

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appear to have come to a détente after nearly a week of silence, anger and finger-pointing. A senior administration official says the two met Monday evening in the Oval Office and had a “good conversation.” It was their first time speaking since last Wednesday, when Trump incited his supporters to storm the Capitol building as Pence was presiding over the certification of November’s election. Pence and his family were forced into hiding. The official says that during their conversation, Trump and Pence pledged to continue to work for “the remainder of their term.”