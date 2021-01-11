China expands lockdowns, local political conference delayed

BEIJING (AP) — China has expanded lockdowns and postponed a major political conference in a province next to Beijing that is the scene of China’s most serious recent COVID-19 outbreak. Residents of the city of Gu’an just south of Beijing have been ordered to stay home for seven days. Similar measures have been ordered around the country, including on the outskirts of the capital. Hebei has also delayed the meetings of the provincial People’s Congress and its advisory body that are usually held in February. World Health Organization scientists are due to arrive in China Thursday to investigate the origins of the coronavirus first detected in Wuhan in late 2019.