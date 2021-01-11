Conductor Simon Rattle to leave London post for Munich

LONDON (AP) — Simon Rattle is set to leave his job as musical director at the London Symphony Orchestra to lead the Munich-based Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra. The the two organizations said Monday that the acclaimed conductor will become the German orchestra’s chief conductor in 2023. He will retain a role with the British orchestra as conductor emeritus. The U.K.-born Rattle took up the job in London in 2017 after 15 years as head of the Berlin Philharmonic, Rattle said he was “thrilled” to accept the Munich post and honored to succeed conductor Mariss Jansons, who died in 2019. But news of his departure was lamented by many in the British arts community.