Historic northeast Iowa church getting much-needed face-lift

NASHUA, Iowa (AP) — An historic church in the northeastern Iowa town of Nashua is getting much-needed renovations. The Courier reports that it’s been decades since the Little Brown Church in the Vale has seen any significant renovation work. On Monday, work began on the building’s foyer. Later in the spring, the church’s roof will be replaced. The Little Brown Church ranks as a top Midwestern wedding destination and is U.S. landmark and tourist site. Built between 1860 and 1864, more than 76,000 couples have been married at the church, immortalized in the song, “The Church in the Wildwood.”