Hundreds of historians call for Trump’s removal from office

NEW YORK (AP) — Pulitzer-Prize winners Garry Wills, Ron Chernow, Jon Meacham and Stacy Schiff are among hundreds of historians who have signed an open letter calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office. The letter comes after last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. With days left in Trump’s presidency, the Democratic-led House of Representatives is preparing to impeach Trump this week. According to a draft of the articles obtained by The Associated Press, Trump would face a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — over the riot at the Capitol.