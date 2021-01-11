Huskers WR Wan’Dale Robinson announces plan to transfer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has announced his plan to transfer. Robinson revealed his decision on Twitter on Monday, saying he wants to move closer to his family in Kentucky. Robinson split time between running back and receiver as a sophomore and was one of Nebraska’s top playmakers. He became the primary running back after Dedrick Mills went out because of an injury. Robinson averaged 5.2 yards per carry while rushing for 240 yards and a touchdown. He led the team with 51 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown.