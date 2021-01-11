Jan. 11: Iowa reports 425 new cases, ICU number drops below 100

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 425 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 296,411 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 296,866 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 256,151 have recovered, an increase of 556 since yesterday.

The state has reported one additional death connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 4,139.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (256,151) and the number of deaths (4,139) from the total number of cases (296,866) shows there are currently 36,576 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 1,636 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,396,435 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has slightly decreased to 14.6%, which is down from 14.7% reported on Sunday.

According to the health department's latest report, 555 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 541 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 96 are in the ICU with 36 on ventilators. State data shows 68% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 86 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,680 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 27 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,757. To date, 11,407 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported no additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 173.

A total of 46 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 20 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, two new cases were reported for a total of 3,851 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,381 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 28.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,624 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of four since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,416 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 17.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County two new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,810. Of those cases, 1,590 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 21.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,453 cases on Sunday, and that number did not rise as of Monday morning. Of those cases, 3,084 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 65.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported two additional cases bringing its total to 4,473. Of those cases, 4,046 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 48.