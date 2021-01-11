Law enforcement: We’ll be ready for Joe Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — This time, they’ll be ready. The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will be held on the same risers in the same spot at the U.S. Capitol where a violent, pro-Trump mob descended last week. U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Michael Plati is leading the inauguration security, and he says the two events aren’t comparable from a security standpoint. The theme for the event will be “America United,” an issue that’s long been a central focus for Biden but one that’s taken on added weight following last Wednesday’s insurrection. Biden himself hasn’t expressed concern about his own personal security at the inauguration.