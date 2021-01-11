Lebanon high court says prosecutor can resume port probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s high court has ruled that the prosecutor investigating last year’s massive explosion at the Beirut port that killed dozens and injured thousands can resume his work. The ruling Monday comes after a three-week pause following legal challenges to Judge Fadi Sawwan’s authority. The Court of Cassation’s decision gives the green light to Sawwan to question officials and civil servants over the Aug. 4 explosion of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used mostly as a fertilizer. The blast killed more than 200 people, injured over 6,000 and damaged entire neighborhoods in the capital.