Man, child die after ATV falls through ice in South Dakota

ARLINGTON, S.D. (AP) — A man and child have died after an ATV fell through the ice in eastern South Dakota over the weekend. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded to the northern end of Lake Poinsett on Saturday evening. A 60-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy were pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. After they were pulled from the water, sheriff’s officials learned that a four-wheeler and ice fishing shack had also fallen through the ice and were partially submerged on northeast part of the lake. No injuries were reported in that incident.