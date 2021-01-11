Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:25 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

College View Academy 58, Whiting, Iowa 13

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elkhorn North 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 39

Homer 61, River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 38

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Lewiston 20

Morrill 61, Kimball 39

Wausa 61, Santee 42

Whiting, Iowa 39, College View Academy 34

Mudecas Tournament=

Exeter/Milligan 33, Freeman 24

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Meridian 22

Johnson-Brock 35, Diller-Odell 30, 2OT

Palmyra 46, Parkview Christian 27

Southern 46, Tri County 13

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

