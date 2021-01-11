Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
College View Academy 58, Whiting, Iowa 13
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Elkhorn North 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 39
Homer 61, River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 38
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Lewiston 20
Morrill 61, Kimball 39
Wausa 61, Santee 42
Whiting, Iowa 39, College View Academy 34
Mudecas Tournament=
Exeter/Milligan 33, Freeman 24
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Meridian 22
Johnson-Brock 35, Diller-Odell 30, 2OT
Palmyra 46, Parkview Christian 27
Southern 46, Tri County 13
___
