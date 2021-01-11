Nebraska reports fewer virus hospitalizations and new cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska has continued to shrink this month. The state said there were 475 people being treated for COVID-19 Sunday in Nebraska hospitals. That is down from 517 at the start of January. The number of hospitalizations is less than half of the November peak, but it remains more than double where it was at the start of October. Nebraska reported 406 new virus cases Sunday to give the state 176,026 total cases. That is significantly less that the average of 1,051.14 new cases per day the state has been reporting over the past week.